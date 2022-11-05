Quick Recap: CU Buffs blown away by No. 8 Oregon Ducks

If Saturday’s 49-10 final didn’t make it clear enough, Colorado and No. 8 Oregon are at different ends of the college football spectrum.

The now 1-8 Buffs, still searching for a full-time head coach, were once again thoroughly outmatched by a team within their own conference. Oregon, on the other hand, remains the Pac-12 favorite and might even sneak into the College Football Playoff.

Thanks to a few trick-play touchdowns in the first half, the Ducks built a big lead that it wouldn’t relinquish on a windy afternoon at Folsom Field. Bo Nix’s offense was as advertised and the Ducks’ shorthanded defense came up with several opportune plays.

Here’s how it all happened:

Scoring synopsis

Things got out of hand quickly as Oregon’s offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, a potential candidate for CU’s head job, opened up his playbook early. Quarterback Bo Nix both threw a touchdown to an offensive lineman and caught a TD from a running back in the first quarter alone to give the Ducks a 14-0 lead about 13 minutes in. Then in the second quarter, Oregon utilized linebacker Noah Sewell for its third touchdown of the game.

Colorado’s lone first-half score came on an 81-yard deep pass to Jordyn Tyson, his third touchdown in the past two games.

In the second half, Oregon scored a trio of rushing touchdowns and limited the Buffs to just a 44-yard Cole Becker Field goal.

Offensive player of the game

For the second consecutive week, Jordyn Tyson was one of the few bright spots. Colorado’s true freshman receiver hauled in 137 yards and recorded his fifth total touchdown of 2022.

Unfortunately, he went down with a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter.

Defensive player of the game

Although the Buffs’ secondary was about as porous as it has been all year, Trevor Woods was up to his usual standard of laying big hits on ball carriers. He led the Buffs with 10 total tackles and nearly forced a goal-line fumble with a big first-half hit.

Best stat

Story continues

Colorado’s O-line didn’t allow a sack for the first time all season.

Honorable mention: 367 total offensive yards was a season-best.

Worst stat

Former Buff Christian Gonzalez intercepted JT Shrout twice, one nearly being a pick-six.

Honorable metion: Oregon was 7-of-8 scoring a touchdown in the red zone.

What's ahead

Now 1-8 (1-5 Pac-12), Colorado has a short week ahead with a Friday night game at No. 9 USC up next. The Trojans host Cal at 8:30 p.m. MT this week.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire