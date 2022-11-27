Quick Recap: Colorado cements one-win season with loss to Utah

The biggest positive from Colorado’s season finale? A fresh start for the program now awaits with a new head coach expected to be named soon.

That’s the optimistic view of things.

Capped by a 63-21 loss to No. 14 Utah, the Buffs are still stuck digesting their first 1-11 campaign since 2012.

Utah entered Saturday still in the mix for the Pac-12 title game and the Utes ensured that their business was taken care of. The defending conference champs put up 42 first-half points before sitting many of their starters in the second half. For Colorado, its defense allowed 662 total yards while its offense mustered only 185.

Cornerback Nikko Reed, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown last year at Utah, hauled in his second interception of the year in the third quarter. Senior Alex Fontenot later turned it into the Buffs’ first score.

With JT Shrout unable to play, Houston transfer Maddox Kopp got the start and played better in the second half, throwing for 123 yards total on 15-of-28. Anthony Hankerson was the Buffs’ leading rusher thanks in part to a 23-yard touchdown — the third of his freshman season — late in the third quarter.

Colorado’s final score of the season came courtesy of a 1-yard pass from Kopp to Frank Fillip, who recently converted to a tight end.

Saturday also marked the final game for Colorado’s departing seniors, 18 of whom were recognized pregame. Many of those players endured multiple head coach changes, including Fontenot, Fillip, Brady Russell, Daniel Arias and Terrance Lang.

