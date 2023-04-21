Quick reaction and impact of the Lions’ gambling-related suspensions

The Detroit Lions got hit with some major adversity on Friday. The NFL suspended four Lions players for various lengths of time for violating league rules on gambling.

Most notable among the suspensions is the six-game sentence meted out to wide receiver Jameson Williams. Safety C.J. Moore and WRs Stanley Berryhill and Quintez Cephus were also suspended. Berryhill received six games, while Cephus and Moore were suspended indefinitely with a minimum of one year.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore immediately.

It’s a tough blow to the Lions and the considerable positive vibes around the team. Here are a few thoughts on how it impacts the Lions and the players involved.

On Williams

It’s a major misstep for the 2022 first-round pick, of whom greatness is expected. After getting a delayed start thanks to an ACL injury from his final game at Alabama, Williams didn’t contribute much as a rookie.

That was supposed to change in 2023. Williams is healthy and familiar with the offense. “Jamo” is a projected starter and presumed top downfield threat for one of the NFL’s top offenses.

Now that impact potential hits another speed bump. It’s a frustrating further delay of gratification for an enigmatic talent that the Lions paid heavily to trade up and acquire. He cannot afford any more speed bumps, on or off the field.

On the Lions offense

Losing a starter for any reason is never easy. Losing one with an irreplaceable skill set is even more difficult, one that greatly impacts how the offense is designed to be in optimal form.

Williams missing the first six games means the Lions will have to rely more upon Kalif Raymond and Marvin Jones as downfield threats. Both have proven capable, but they’re not capable of the high-end explosiveness Willaims (theoretically) offers.

The offense was pretty darn good in 2022 without Williams. It can be once again, but it might take more work. That was more tolerable last season with lower team expectations.

On Moore

The Lions brought back Moore for considerably more than a minimum contract this season. That’s reflective of how important the veteran safety was expected to be on special teams.

As a defender, Moore is pretty easily replaced. His experience in the scheme helped Moore as a reserve, but he’d never contributed much. However, he was arguably Detroit’s best all-around special teams player. That will be difficult to replace from another backup safety.

On the draft impact

I don’t anticipate the Lions altering their draft strategy to compensate for a six-game suspension to Williams. However, building up the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart does get amplified as a need. Cephus wasn’t being counted upon to even make the team, but someone has to fill those shoes of a wide bodied possession-type receiver.

That might move up in priority from the sixth to the fifth, or possibly higher if the Lions are looking for higher-end potential there.

Depth at safety also ticks up the need list. As noted above, Moore was more valuable for special teams than defense. Look for a DB or a hybrid LB/S who will specialize on punt and kick units to be a higher priority.

On the culture

Detroit has prided itself on being a positive football culture with, as Dan Campbell famously put it, “no turds”.

For an eminently preventable stain to hit a team very focused on character and positive development, this is a tough blow. As long as all the damage is done and nothing further comes from the gambling scandal, it’s nothing more than an unfortunate black cloud over the abundant sunshine the Lions have bathed in this offseason.

It does chill some of the positive vibes and momentum, no question. How the team responds to this shot of adversity is well worth watching.

