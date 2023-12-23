Quick reaction: Illini leave no doubt in rout

Dec. 22—Player of the Game

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon showed off his "one-man fast break" persona from the opening tip Friday night in St. Louis, and there was nothing Missouri could do about it. Other than foul. The veteran Illini guard was the catalyst for the Illini's 24-point victory, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

BACKCOURT

Illinois: A-

Missouri: C+

The most critical stat for Illinois' guards against Missouri? Limiting turnovers. The Tigers' defense is predicated on forcing their foes into mistakes. Illinois took care of the ball, and Missouri didn't have an answer to slow down Shannon and Co.

FRONTCOURT

Illinois: A+

Missouri: F

Missouri center Connor Vanover (all 7-foot-5 of him) entered Friday's game as a 31 percent career three-point shooter. Then put up three threes against the Illini, which were rightly celebrated as they all missed. Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins were far more successful, making 8 of 13 from deep and combing for 38 points and 15 rebounds.

BENCH

Illinois: B

Missouri: C-

Missouri went deeper into its rotation than Illinois, but both teams still relied mostly on their starters. Brad Underwood still values production off the bench and got some from Luke Goode, but he's leaned heavily on his veteran starters.

OVERALL

Illinois: A

Missouri: D

Braggin' Rights has been a momentum killer for Illinois throughout much of the Underwood era. It was a game Missouri, whether under Cuonzo Martin or Dennis Gates (at least last year) seemed to find that necessary extra gear. Illinois had no trouble tapping into the necessary level of effort and energy this year.

What happened

It's almost like Illinois had something to prove after last season's Braggin' Rights disappointment. Getting blown out a year ago was a debacle. An abject disaster the Illini introduced Missouri to on Friday night in St. Louis. It will be only the happiest of holidays for Illinois now that it's reclaimed the upper hand in its decade-long rivalry.

What it means

Last December was truly when last season fell apart for Illinois, and getting run off the court by Missouri was the clearest sign that all was not well. This December was even trickier for the Illini — a challenge they've faced with aplomb with the only ding a true road loss at Tennessee. Terrence Shannon Jr. has said this year's team is more connected, and it shows.

What's next

A true break. Illinois has played sparingly since its run of three games in eight days — all away from State Farm Center — to start the month. The Illini will get to celebrate the holiday season with their families before reconvening in Champaign next week to get ready to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule with a Dec. 29 home game against Fairleigh Dickinson.

What was said

"It meant a lot to us because last year around this time we were a completely different team. We didn't play our best game at all. We didn't show up last year. We knew we had to come out and especially given the fans what they want. It's a big win. Last year I remember going home and just feeling miserable at Christmas." — Illinois senior forward Coleman Hawkins