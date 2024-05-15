Quick Quack Trail Run set for June 22

May 15—Catholic Charities will host its Quick Quack Trail Run this summer at Griffin Bike Park.

The 5K obstacle course is a fundraiser for Catholic Charities set for 8 a.m. June 22 at the park. The course is comprised of narrow paths, so strollers and bikes are not permitted. The prizes are rubber duck trophies.

"We are thrilled to continue this event and bring the only adventure course to the Wabash Valley. Last year, we had great weather, a wonderful turnout and our racers loved the course," said John C. Etling, agency director for Catholic Charities. "Waddles, our mascot for the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta, will start the race and we look forward to cheering everyone on at the beautiful Griffin Bike Park."

Registration for $30 includes a Quick Quack t-shirt, custom race bib and disposable timing chip. Registrations must be received by June 12 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. A discount is available for groups of four or more racers.

Winners in each age category will receive unique rubber duck trophies. Runners must be at least 11 years old to run the race on their own. Participants under 11 must register with an adult and the adult must run the race with them. Dogs are not allowed at the event. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/TerreHaute/QuickQuack5k.

The Quick Quack Trail Run is presented by Kroger with support from Shield Fire & Security, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Keymark Development, Purdue Cooperative Extension — Vigo County, Treasurer of Vigo County and Union Health.