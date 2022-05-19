Quick pit stops more vital than ever in NASCAR All-Star Race
In this week's Preview Show, NASCAR.com's Alan Cavanna and Alex Weaver examine the expectations for the NASCAR All-Star Race.
The 2021 champion won last year's exhibition event.
With June fast approaching, three months have passed since the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20 -- a dozen key races are now in the books for 2022. After the All-Star...
Championship points are off the menu this weekend as Cup Series stars prepare for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. This exhibition event has a coveted grand prize: a $1 million payout. Get set for Sunday‘s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) before the night‘s main event (8 […]
The 2022 edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race is here. Get up to speed on this year's format, qualifying procedures and who to watch ahead of Sunday's race.
Akinori Ogata arrived in the United States from his home country of Japan in 2003 with the goal of becoming a successful NASCAR driver. Despite knowing little about American culture at the time, Ogata had always been fascinated by the vibrant atmosphere of NASCAR. He wanted to add his name to a long and prestigious […]
Located a short drive from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Lee USA Speedway has been a staple of the New Hampshire racing scene since it first opened in 1964. First operating as a dirt track and now as a paved 0/375-mile paved oval, Lee USA Speedway has been entertaining New England race fans for more than 50 […]
The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to competition after an off week with some interesting dynamics heading into Saturday‘s SRS Distribution 250 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). There are no full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers with a series win at the 1.5-mile Texas high banks this weekend. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion […]
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is already in the midst of what appears to be a breakout season, earning two wins in the opening 13 races and being within a lap and a half of a third at Darlington Raceway. With his fleet of Next Gen No. 24 Chevrolets built up, he may get even […]
Kurt Busch's wife Ashley has filed for divorce from the NASCAR star saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken." Busch scored his first win at Kansas Speedway Sunday.
Somebody attempted to break down the most wreck-prone NASCAR drivers, and the results may be surprising to some ... but not everyone.
Check out the full schedule for this weekend's racing at Texas Motor Speedway, including forecasts and event lineups for the Truck and Xfinity series.
