Quick Notre Dame midweek recruiting roundup
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s been a little quiet on the recruiting front for Notre Dame, but that doesn’t mean that things aren’t happening.
List
Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments
With the first home game on the horizon, there will be plenty of information about potential recruits that could end up in South Bend. Here’s a quick wrap up of how some commits are doing as well as some notes on uncommitted prospects.
List
Watch: Notre Dame ‘23 quarterback commit Angeli fires 5 touchdowns
2022 linebacker commit Jaylen Sneed
https://twitter.com/mattfreemanisd/status/1434569907870519298?s=21
2022 linebacker commit Joshua Burnham
https://twitter.com/thed_zone/status/1432806650059108355?s=21
2022 wide receiver commit Tobias Merriweather
https://twitter.com/53bryan/status/1433967479106146308?s=21
2022 defensive end commit Tyson Ford
https://twitter.com/t2cold7/status/1434691437208211458?s=21
2022 cornerback commit Jaden Mickey
https://twitter.com/thakidmick/status/1434543583671975946?s=21
2022 tight end commit Holden Staes
https://twitter.com/hstaes13/status/1434745356730916866?s=21
2022 athlete commit Nolan Ziegler
https://twitter.com/thed_zone/status/1435030050189967367?s=21
Texas 2023 cornerback Malik Muhammad
https://twitter.com/returnof7/status/1435287336380551171?s=21
2023 Florida wide receiver Jalen Brown
https://twitter.com/jalen5brown_/status/1434759030208188421?s=21
Indiana 2023 defensive back Nicholas Thompson
https://twitter.com/nickthompson260/status/1435393971023486977?s=21
1
1