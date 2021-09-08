Quick Notre Dame midweek recruiting roundup

It’s been a little quiet on the recruiting front for Notre Dame, but that doesn’t mean that things aren’t happening.

List

Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments

With the first home game on the horizon, there will be plenty of information about potential recruits that could end up in South Bend. Here’s a quick wrap up of how some commits are doing as well as some notes on uncommitted prospects.

List

Watch: Notre Dame ‘23 quarterback commit Angeli fires 5 touchdowns

2022 linebacker commit Jaylen Sneed

https://twitter.com/mattfreemanisd/status/1434569907870519298?s=21

2022 linebacker commit Joshua Burnham

https://twitter.com/thed_zone/status/1432806650059108355?s=21

2022 wide receiver commit Tobias Merriweather

https://twitter.com/53bryan/status/1433967479106146308?s=21

2022 defensive end commit Tyson Ford

https://twitter.com/t2cold7/status/1434691437208211458?s=21

2022 cornerback commit Jaden Mickey

https://twitter.com/thakidmick/status/1434543583671975946?s=21

2022 tight end commit Holden Staes

https://twitter.com/hstaes13/status/1434745356730916866?s=21

2022 athlete commit Nolan Ziegler

https://twitter.com/thed_zone/status/1435030050189967367?s=21

Texas 2023 cornerback Malik Muhammad

https://twitter.com/returnof7/status/1435287336380551171?s=21

2023 Florida wide receiver Jalen Brown

https://twitter.com/jalen5brown_/status/1434759030208188421?s=21

Indiana 2023 defensive back Nicholas Thompson

https://twitter.com/nickthompson260/status/1435393971023486977?s=21

1

1