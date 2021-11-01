Quick Notre Dame football recruiting update after North Carolina win

Michael Chen
·2 min read
In this article:
The Irish are in the midst of building on the great class of 2022 and continuing to add on to the 2023 and beyond classes.

List

Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments

Every weekend this fall there have been plenty of visitors but recently we have seen an uptick with recruiting action. Here are a few of the notable happenings regarding Notre Dame football from this past weekend.

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

2023 California 5-star Keon Keeley

2023 Alabama offensive lineman Vysen Lang gets an offer

2024 Texas QB DJ Lagway

2024 Nebraska QB Daniel Kaelin

2023 Maryland LB Daniel Wingate

2024 Oregon TE A.J. Pugliano

2023 Maryland WR Nathan Stewart

2023 Georgia LB Troy Ford Jr.

2023 Tennessee OL Ayden Bussell

2023 Alabama OL Koby Keenum gets an offer

