Quick Notre Dame football recruiting update after North Carolina win
The Irish are in the midst of building on the great class of 2022 and continuing to add on to the 2023 and beyond classes.
Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments
Every weekend this fall there have been plenty of visitors but recently we have seen an uptick with recruiting action. Here are a few of the notable happenings regarding Notre Dame football from this past weekend.
Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments
2023 California 5-star Keon Keeley
Had a Great Time In South Bend☘️📍#GoIrish☘️ #IrishRising23 https://t.co/ZDTgVtcFsx pic.twitter.com/Deux7md3Xj
— 𝐊𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐲 5⭐️ (@keon_keeley) October 31, 2021
2023 Alabama offensive lineman Vysen Lang gets an offer
BLESSED✝️
Notre Dame offered #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/XEajo8BwB4
— SM00TH🐐 (@VysenL) October 31, 2021
2024 Texas QB DJ Lagway
Had an amazing at @NDFootball, thanks for the amazing hospitality!! Thanks to @LemmingReport for inviting me out to have an interview with you! @T_Rees11 @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/4Ui6h05ZxU
— DJ Lagway 🏈🏀⚾️ 6’3 210lbs class of 2024 (@DerekLagway) October 31, 2021
2024 Nebraska QB Daniel Kaelin
Loved my time at Notre Dame this weekend! Thank you @NDFootball @T_Rees11 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/UWsonY9u6b
— Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) October 31, 2021
2023 Maryland LB Daniel Wingate
Had a great visit @NDFootball Glad that they had me! #FightingIrish @TomLoy247 @MikeTSinger pic.twitter.com/wzOGb1vYYK
— Dann4xx (@dann4xx) October 31, 2021
2024 Oregon TE A.J. Pugliano
Had a great experience at the ND vs UNC game. Loved the culture and tradition tonight and super excited to be back in the future! @BrandonHuffman @mvp7on7 @CoachJ_Mc @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/TOPW0u6qJj
— A.J Pugliano (@AJ_Pugliano) October 31, 2021
2023 Maryland WR Nathan Stewart
Great visit @NDFootball & the game was Great to watch #GoIrish ☘️ @TomLoy247 @MikeTSinger pic.twitter.com/jR3BzMToAe
— Nathan Stewart (@D1_nathan) October 31, 2021
2023 Georgia LB Troy Ford Jr.
Had a GREAT time at @NDFootball , thank you for the visit @Marcus_Freeman1 @CoachBrianKelly @DameRecruiting @Cavalier_Sports pic.twitter.com/8ipegHe8fp
— Troy Ford, Jr. 🥷🏽 (@TroyFordJr2) October 31, 2021
2023 Tennessee OL Ayden Bussell
Had a great time at Notre Dame☘️@NDFootball @MJGOLDENBEARFB @MikeTSinger @ISDUpdate @CSmithScout pic.twitter.com/Q6waEIn4qF
— Ayden Bussell (@AydenBussell) October 31, 2021
2023 Alabama OL Koby Keenum gets an offer
All Glory To The Man Above ✞
After a good Visit and conversation with @CoachJeffQuinn I’m proud to say that I have received an ⭕️ffer from Notre Dame‼️ pic.twitter.com/YoqZMC1YXp
— Koby Keenum (@keenum_koby) October 30, 2021
