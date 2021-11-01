Quick Notre Dame football recruiting update after North Carolina win

The Irish are in the midst of building on the great class of 2022 and continuing to add on to the 2023 and beyond classes.

Notre Dame football's 2022 recruiting class commitments

Every weekend this fall there have been plenty of visitors but recently we have seen an uptick with recruiting action. Here are a few of the notable happenings regarding Notre Dame football from this past weekend.

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

2023 California 5-star Keon Keeley

2023 Alabama offensive lineman Vysen Lang gets an offer

2024 Texas QB DJ Lagway

Had an amazing at @NDFootball, thanks for the amazing hospitality!! Thanks to @LemmingReport for inviting me out to have an interview with you! @T_Rees11 @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/4Ui6h05ZxU — DJ Lagway 🏈🏀⚾️ 6’3 210lbs class of 2024 (@DerekLagway) October 31, 2021

2024 Nebraska QB Daniel Kaelin

Loved my time at Notre Dame this weekend! Thank you @NDFootball @T_Rees11 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/UWsonY9u6b — Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) October 31, 2021

2023 Maryland LB Daniel Wingate

2024 Oregon TE A.J. Pugliano

Had a great experience at the ND vs UNC game. Loved the culture and tradition tonight and super excited to be back in the future! @BrandonHuffman @mvp7on7 @CoachJ_Mc @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/TOPW0u6qJj — A.J Pugliano (@AJ_Pugliano) October 31, 2021

2023 Maryland WR Nathan Stewart

2023 Georgia LB Troy Ford Jr.

2023 Tennessee OL Ayden Bussell

2023 Alabama OL Koby Keenum gets an offer

All Glory To The Man Above ✞ After a good Visit and conversation with @CoachJeffQuinn I’m proud to say that I have received an ⭕️ffer from Notre Dame‼️ pic.twitter.com/YoqZMC1YXp — Koby Keenum (@keenum_koby) October 30, 2021

