A quick look at the rookie season of each Packers 2022 draft pick

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season has come to an end, and so has the rookie year for their most recent draft class.

The Packers selected 11 players in last year’s draft: six offensive players and five defensive players. Some went on to play meaningful snaps, while others struggled to get on the field.

Obviously, it is hard to draw any major conclusions from a player’s first season. At some point, we will take a more in-depth look at each individual player, but for now, let’s look back with an overview of each draft pick.

LB Quay Walker

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Draft Selection: First Round (No. 22 overall)

It was an up-and-down season for the first off-ball linebacker taken last April. Walker led the team in tackles and was also first among rookie linebackers in tackles, stops (a metric used by Pro Football Focus to track tackles constituting a failure by the offense), and tied for the lead in pressures. However, Walker also missed 13 tackles and was ejected from two games for heinous penalties. He was pretty good in coverage but inconsistent as a run defender. Overall, Walker showed encouraging signs for his first season but also showed signs of a player in need of growth.

DT Devonte Wyatt

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection: First Round (No. 28 overall)

Wyatt had one of the more disappointing seasons among Green Bay’s rookies, but it wasn’t entirely his fault. For whatever reason, the coaching staff was reluctant to give their second first-round pick consistent snaps over the course of the season. Instead, they preferred to play veteran Dean Lowry until he suffered a season-ending calf injury in Week 16. Wyatt did show flashes when given opportunities, but he also had trouble adjusting to the physicality of the NFL. Getting stronger in the offseason should be a point of emphasis and set Wyatt on the right path for next season.

WR Christian Watson

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection: Second Round (No. 34 overall)

I think it’s safe to say Watson was the Packers’ most exciting rookie. His year started with a bad drop on a walk-in touchdown but ended with 31 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns (including one rushing touchdown) over the final eight games. Watson had issues with drops and injuries but eventually turned into what Green Bay had hoped for when they traded up to get him in the second round. His unwavering confidence and speed added a new element to the offense over the second half of the season, as he became a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers. Hopefully, Watson’s momentum will carry over into Year 2.

OL Sean Rhyan

Sean Rhyan of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team.

Draft Selection: Third Round (No. 92 overall)

After just one special team snap, there’s not much to say about the Packers’ third-rounder. Rhyan never saw the field and then served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Rhyan would have been eligible to return after the regular season finale against Detroit but is now heading into the offseason with nothing to show for his rookie season.

WR Romeo Doubs

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection: Fourth Round (No. 132 overall)

Expectations heightened after Doubs made a strong impression throughout the summer and training camp. He was lauded by Rodgers for his readied approach and then led the team in receiving through the first five weeks. Naturally, it was difficult for Doubs to stay consistent, but that is typical for a rookie receiver. Nevertheless, he proved to be a good route runner with strong hands before dropping both of his targets in a must-win game against the Lions on Sunday. Doubs went on to have 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns while missing four games due to injury. Moving forward, Green Bay should feel good about the future of its young receivers.

OL Zach Tom

Green Bay Packers guard Zach Tom (50)

Draft Selection: Fourth Round (No. 140 overall)

I think you can make the case that Tom was the Packers’ most consistent rookie. Despite lining up at four different positions, his play remained steady. In week 1, Tom stepped up for an injured Jon Runyan at left guard and never looked back as he continued to progress over his nine appearances, including five starts- some of which on short notice. Tom rolled with the punches just about as well as you can for a rookie. He was always ready at a moment’s notice, and it didn’t matter if he was filling in for former All-Pro in David Bakhtiari at left tackle or another injured position where he had little experience. After finishing first among rookie offensive linemen with at least 250 snaps in pass-blocking efficiency, Tom is a versatile piece that could be a part of Green Bay’s starting offensive line for a long time.

Edge Kingsley Enagbare

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection: Fifth Round (No. 179 overall)

It looked like the Packers got a steal when Enagbare fell to them in the fifth round. Now, with his first year in the books, that prediction is still holding up. Enagbare finished sixth among rookie edge rushers in pressures and was first in pass rush win rate among rookies with at least 150 snaps, according to PFF. When Rashan Gary went down with an ACL injury in week 9, everyone wondered who would make up for the lost pass rush. Enagbare stepped up in an increased role and led the team in pressures over the final eight games. Even though he finished with only three sacks, Enagbare made his presence felt and appears to have a bright future.

S Tariq Carpenter

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection: Seventh Round (No. 228 overall)

Carpenter may not have a career at safety, but he may have one on special teams. The Georgia Tech product was tied for third on the team with seven special team tackles, including one missed tackle and one penalty. On defense, Carpenter left a lot to be desired in his 17 snaps, 13 of which came in a blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

DT Jonathan Ford

Draft Selection: Seventh Round (No. 234 overall)

After making the initial 53-man roster, Ford was a healthy scratch for every game this season. In a crowded defensive line room, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Ford to carve out any sort of playing time.

OL Rasheed Walker

Draft Selection: Seventh Round (No. 249 overall)

Walker was active for just one game this season when he played four special teams snaps against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. As a developmental piece, Walker needs to use the offseason to work on his technique.

WR Samori Toure

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection: Seventh Round (No. 258 overall)

Among all of Green Bay’s seventh-round picks, Toure showed the most promise. Over a three-game stretch from Weeks 7 through 9, he played 61 offensive snaps and totaled 75 yards on four catches with one touchdown. Toure’s lone score was a 37-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills after he adjusted his route to find space in the end zone. The Packers like Toure’s potential, but he was only afforded opportunities when other receivers were injured. His best bet was to carve out a role on special teams, but he played only two snaps on kick return all season. Hopefully, Toure can compete for a larger role next year.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire