A quick Look: FGCU men's basketball opens 2023-24 season at Indiana

The FGCU men's basketball team will open its 2023-24 season Tuesday night at Indiana. Here's a closer look at the matchup.

FGCU (0-0) at Indiana (0-0)

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Watch: Big Ten Network

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Series: Indiana leads 1-0

What to know - FGCU: The Eagles will travel to Assembly Hall to take on the Hoosiers for the second time in the program's history. In 2010, the final season of FGCU's transition to Division I, the Eagles lost 88-60 in Bloomington. FGCU is 8-13 all-time in season-openers but has won three in a row. That includes last season's impressive 74-61 decision at USC, a victory that jump-started the Eagles' 13-4 start, their best-ever. This is the first of four road games for FGCU against Power Five teams in the next month, an ambitious non-conference stretch that will test an Eagles' squad that returns its top four scorers from last season, led by fifth-year guard Isaiah Thompson, who was named Preseason All-ASUN. Thompson, a Zionsville (Ind.) High School graduate is the younger brother of former Purdue player (and current Boilermakers assistant coach) P.J. Thompson. Indiana: The Hoosiers are beginning their 124th season of men's basketball. Indiana is 19-1 all-time against teams who are currently in the ASUN. The Hoosiers return six players, but just two starters from last year's 23-12 team: redshirt senior guard Xavier Johnson, one of the Big Ten's top point guards, and senior guard Trey Galloway. A No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Indiana defeated Kent State in the first round before falling 89-65 to fifth-seeded Miami in the second round. The Hoosiers were projected to finish sixth in the Big Ten in the preseason media poll. Former Indiana Mike Woodson is entering his third season as the team's head coach with an overall record of 44-26 and has led the Hoosiers to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2015-16.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How to Watch: FGCU men's basketball opens 2023-24 season at Indiana