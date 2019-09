Despite trailing by 32 points on the road at Washington State, UCLA took down the nation's No. 19-ranked team by a 67-63 final on Saturday. Catch the full debut of "The Drive: Pac-12 Football - UCLA at Washington State" on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad