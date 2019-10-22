Get a quick look at ‘The Drive': Oregon takes rivalry win at Washington

Oregon overcame a 14-point deficit — marking the Ducks' largest second-half comeback win since 2008 at Purdue — for a 35-31 victory over rival Washington. Oregon has now won 14 of the last 16 meetings between the two schools, including six of the last seven at Husky Stadium. Catch the full debut of "The Drive: Pac-12 Football - Oregon at Washington" on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

