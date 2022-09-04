A quick look at how Arkansas’ 2022 opponents did in Week 1

Talk about a banner week for the best conference in college football.

The SEC’s results in the opening week were perfect. Well, outside of LSU, which plays Sunday night against Florida State. But otherwise, every team in the league picked up victories. Yes, even Vanderbilt.

That’s a good news-bad news situation for Arkansas, which has the toughest schedule in the country. If the Razorbacks keep winning following Saturday’s victory over Cincinnati, the Hogs will be in spectacular position. It also means every game is going to be a dogfight.

But that was to be expected. Such is life playing in the SEC.

Here’s a quick look at how every team on Arkansas’ schedule looked in Week 1 of the college football season.

South Carolina (home September 10)

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates with teammate Xavier Legette (17) after scoring against North Carolina during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

South Carolina 35, Georgia State 14

Spencer Rattler’s debut at quarterback for the Gamecocks was functional, but not spectacular against a Sun Belt opponent. He threw for 227 yards and a touchdown, but was 23 of 37 with two picks.

Missouri State (home September 17)

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino during the Bears game against North Dakota at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Missouri State 27, Central Arkansas 14

Bobby Petrino was in Arkansas for the Bears’ opener, just in Conway. Missouri State plays in FCS and gets Tennessee-Martin on Thursday.

Texas A&M (neutral-site September 24)

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) receives a pass from quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston State 0

The Aggies’ defense gave up less than 200 yards of total offense against their FCS opponent. Ainias Smith had six catches for 164 yards and two scores.

Story continues

Alabama (home October 1)

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) rushes against Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Alfred Edwards (72) in the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 55, Utah State 0

The defending champs are the heavy favorites for the national title. They looked the part against Utah State.

Mississippi State (road October 8)

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass downfield against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Mississippi State 49, Memphis 23

To the surprise of no one, the Bulldogs’ passing game was dynamite. Will Rogers threw for five touchdowns and 450 yards.

Brigham Young (road October 15)

Sep 3, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) scrambles with the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

BYU 50, South Florida 21

The Cougars went on the road and won by four touchdowns. That’s impressive and they appears to deserve their ranking.

Auburn (road October 29)

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Auburn 42, Mercer 16

Mercer isn’t exactly a high-quality FCS opponent so it’s hard to glean whether the Tigers will be better than expected or not.

Liberty (home November 5)

Sep 3, 2022; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; Liberty Flames safety Quinton Reese (16) walks off the field with Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze after win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Liberty won in overtime, 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty 29, Southern Mississippi 27

The Flames needed multiple overtimes to dispatch Southern Miss, but they did it, and on the road.

LSU (home Noveberm 12)

Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers football head coach Brian Kelly speaks to the fans at halftime between the LSU Tigers and the Ohio Bobcats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Plays Sunday vs Florida State

Ole Miss (home November 19)

Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands the ball off to running back Zach Evans (6) during the first quarter against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss 28, Troy 10

It doesn’t appear the Rebels’ offense is as dynamite as last year, but an 18-point win is an 18-point win.

Missouri (road November 25)

Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat (8) is tackled by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Willie Roberts (22) and linebacker Hugh Davis (9) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

The Tigers took advantage of a subpart Bulldogs team, leaving plenty of room to determine their future.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire