Quick hitting Friday Ohio State Football recruiting update

The Buckeyes are at it again, with another flurry of offers out to high school prospects. The last time Ryan Day and his staff offers a bunch of prospects, it was mainly along the defensive line on Wednesday.

It seems like Day along with his staff have been hard at work going over tape of high school football players and making decisions on scholarships. Today another round of offers went out along with Ohio State missing out on an Illinois tight end prospect.

Find out below who was offered, along with which prospect they missed out on today in another exciting recruiting day for the Buckeyes.

2024 Ohio offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong

After a great conversation with @CoachJFrye, I’m extremely blessed to have earned an offer from THE Ohio State University‼️

🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/QIztoTlqZI — Devontae Armstrong (@Devontae_440) January 13, 2023

2024 Florida wide receiver Terrance Moore Jr.

2024 Florida defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell

2024 Ohio offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong

2024 Illinois tight end Christian Benthancur picks Clemson

