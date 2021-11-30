Quick Hitters: Oregon Ducks get back on the right track with 87-47 win over Montana

After the last few games for the Oregon Ducks, this was surely a sight for sore eyes.

The Ducks had dropped 3 of their past 4 games before this one, dating back to the BYU blowout in the Phil Knight Invitational. In all three losses, they failed to score over 20 points in the first half.

So when they surpassed the 20-point mark before the first half even reached the 10-minute mark on Monday, it deserved recognition.

The offense was flowing, the shots were falling, and players in large part looked to be having fun on the court. They weren’t thinking, but they were simply playing basketball. With a few big games on the schedule coming up, including a home-stand against a top-10 ranked Baylor team on December 18th, it will be important for Oregon to get back on the right track.

Here are a couple of quick-hit stats to know after the game:

Final Score: Oregon 87, Montana 47

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Things got off to a hot start for the Ducks, which is something that fans have been dying to see. After several straight games of poor shooting, the Ducks jumped out to an early lead, largely due to the play from guard Will Richardson. Oregon’s leader made 4 of his first 5 shots, including 3 of his first 4 from beyond the arc.

At one point in the first half, the Ducks made 12-straight shots from the field, blowing the game wide open.

The Ducks were dominant on both the offensive and defensive boards throughout the game. They won the rebounding battle 18-8 in the first half and finished with a 40-15 advantage.

Players of the Game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richardson: 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3FG)

De’Vion Harmon: 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3FG)

N’Faly Dante: 11 points (4-5 FG), 7 rebounds

Jacob Young: 10 points, 6 rebounds

Stats to Know

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks shot 63% from the field in the 1st half, and 66% for the game.

Oregon out-rebounded Montana 18-8 in the first half, 40-15 in the game.

Oregon had 16 assists on 31 made buckets.

The Ducks finished the game with 8 steals.

4 players finished in double figures for Oregon.

The Ducks struggled from the free-throw line once again, going 16-for-26 on the night.

What's next?

Story continues

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks will host UC Riverside on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. PT. Riverside is coming off of a thrilling buzzer-beater win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

1

1