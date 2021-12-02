Quick Hits: Oregon Ducks stand strong in 71-65 win over UC Riverside

The start of the game made it seem like the Oregon Ducks were going to shoot UC Riverside out of the building. However, the rest of the contest didn’t quite play out that way.

Oregon came out with a hard-fought 71-65 win over RIverside, and they had to battle down to the final minutes for the victory. After both teams shot the ligths out early on, they cooled off in the second half and were forced to let the defenses take over. Fortunately, the Ducks stood tall and were able to come out with the victory, thanks in large part to some stellar play from Will Richardson and N’Faly Dante.

Here are some quick hitters to know after the game:

Final Score: Oregon 71, UC Davis 65

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

It was another hot start offensively for the Ducks, who made their first 8 shots of the game and built an early lead. Within the first 5 minutes of the game, all five starters on the floor scored.

After a blazing first half, both teams cooled down a bit to start the second frame. UC Riverside eventually tied up the game at 49-49 with about 13 minutes left.

Late in the second half, the Ducks were able to stiffen up their defense and build a little bit of a lead. It was still within 5-7 points throughout much of the half, but UC Riverside was ultimately forced to put the Ducks on the free-throw line, where they iced the game.

Players of the Game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richardson: 17 points, 5 AST, 2 REB

N’Faly Dante: 12 points, 5 REB, 22 MIN

Jacob Young: 11 points, 8 REB

Key Stats to Know

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks made their first 8 shots from the field to start the game.

Oregon shot 65% from the field and 54% from 3 in the first half.

The two teams only combined for 2 total free throws in the first half.

The Ducks had 15 assists on 26 made baskets.

N’Faly Dante played a season-high 22 minutes in the game, despite being on a minutes restriction.

UC Riverside held a 42-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Up Next: Arizona State

Story continues

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks open up their conference schedule on Sunday with a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena.

Arizona State has had a disastrous start to the 2021 season, going 2-6 in their first 8 games.

1

1