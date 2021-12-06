Quick Hits: Oregon Ducks falls to ASU in overtime thriller, 69-67

We have 19 more of these.

That could be a bad thing if the Pac-12 opener for the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is any indication.

Arizona State came into Matthew Knight Arena and left with its first win in Eugene since 2011 with a 69-67 overtime win over the Ducks.

DJ Horne hit a three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to tie the game and then Jay Heath hit a trey with 11 seconds remaining in the overtime period to eventually win the game.

Oregon had a couple of looks on their last possession, but Rivaldo Soares’ three was blocked and Will Richardson leaner from 10 feet away at the buzzer didn’t find the mark.

The loss wasted a career night from center Franck Kepnang, who led the Ducks with 17 points.

It was just the Sun Devils’ third win overall on the season and the Ducks fell to 5-4 overall.

Sun Devils 69. Ducks 67 (overtime)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State was up 21-12 with 10:15 left and that was when the Ducks went on an 11-0 run to take the lead and eventually go into the halftime break with a 31-30 advantage.

Hot shooting, especially early in the game, kept the Sun Devils in the game as ASU shot 45 percent from the field, including 4-of-7 on three-pointers in the first half.

Eric Williams, Jr. was unavailable and the three-point shooting suffered because of it. The Ducks were just 4-of-22 from downtown. Will Richardson couldn’t find his stroke by going 2-of-14 from the field.

Players of the Game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Franck Kepnang: 17 points, 4 rebounds

Rivaldo Soares: 11 points, 4 rebounds

Will Richardson: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

What's next?

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon travels to Palo Alto, Calif. to face Stanford in their first conference road contest of the year. The Cardinal are 4-3 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 action as they went to Colorado and suffered an 80-76 loss to the Buffaloes. That was back on Nov. 28 and Stanford hasn’t played since.

