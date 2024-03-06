Quick hits | No. 3 Purdue 77, No. 12 Illinois 71

Mar. 5—What happened

Illinois had the upper hand for most of Tuesday night's showdown against Purdue. Even with Zach Edey doing Zach Edey things in the post. The difference in the game came late. Three-pointers from the Boilermakers' guards. Not-quite defensive stops for the Illini in the closing minutes that wound up as Purdue offensive rebounds and second-chance points. A missed opportunity at a signature win.

What it means

The regular season Big Ten title is going to belong solely to the Boilermakers. Purdue already celebrated eventually raising that particular banner after beating Michigan State on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind. Now it won't have to be shared. Illinois had to win Tuesday's game and then count on a Wisconsin win this weekend at Mackey Arena. Now the Illini will have to be content with playing for second place.

What's next

A trip to Iowa City, Iowa, for the final game of the Big Ten regular season. Illinois and Iowa will tip at 6 p.m. Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Expect points. Lots of them. The Illini won last month's matchup 95-85 in Champaign, and both teams are still in the top 10 nationally in offensive efficiency. Defense was semi-optional in Champaign. The rematch likely won't be different.

What was said

"It's different when you've got Zach back there. Zach protects the rim pretty well. I thought we got pretty good opportunities at the rim. ... They took the three-point line away, and I thought we got some looks we didn't take and we also missed a few. They're obviously very good defensively as well, and Zach provides that security blanket."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood

GRADES ARE IN

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer

Zach Edey scored a game-high 28 points, but Purdue doesn't win Tuesday night's game at State Farm Center without Loyer's second-half effort. The Boilermakers' sophomore scored 12 of his 16 points after halftime, knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the process, and was solely responsible for a 7-0 run late in the game that turned a 66-64 Illinois lead into a 71-66 advantage for Purdue that it didn't relinquish. Loyer also had five assists and three rebounds (again, mostly in the second half) as the Boilermakers' supporting cast cranked up their production.

BACKCOURT

Illinois: B+

Purdue: A-

Marcus Domask kept Illinois in the game as Purdue took the lead in the second half. The veteran Illini guard was eventually the only offensive option that was working, and he finished with 20 points on 8 of 16 shooting on a night when Terrence Shannon Jr. had 11 points on 3 of 13 shooting. The Boilermakers' guards were a non-factor in the first half, but the reason in the second half for Purdue's win.

FRONTCOURT

Illinois: B+

Purdue: A-

The Illini made Edey miss 10 shots — his second-least efficient game of the season. But he still had 28 points, with no combination of Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja or Amani Hansberry able to slow down the 7-foot-4, 300-pound center on a consistent basis. Hawkins did take advantage of his quickness against Edey a few times and Quincy Guerrier had his best game in a couple weeks. But it wasn't enough.

BENCH

Illinois: C

Purdue: B-

Purdue finished the game with a 10-7 advantage on bench points. All 10 belonged to Mason Gillis, and all 10 of them came in the second half. Illinois' reserves were not as effective. Hansberry had four fouls in four minutes. Justin Harmon went scoreless. Luke Goode only got up one three-pointer. The Illini might not go deep on their bench, but the expectation is for more production when the starters get a breather.

OVERALL

Illinois: B-

Purdue: B+

Illinois led for 28 1/2 minutes against Purdue. Just not in the minutes where it mattered most. The Illini showed they can certainly play with one of the top three teams in the country, but there were enough mistakes late that turned what would have been the biggest win of the season into a disappointing loss. Because that win was right there. Maybe round three will come in the Big Ten tournament.