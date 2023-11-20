Quick hits | No. 23 Illinois 88, Southern 60

Nov. 19—What happened

There was no question about this one. At least by the end of Terrence Shannon Jr.'s complete takeover to close out the first half. Southern ultimately put up little resistance as Illinois kept attacking the basket on the offensive end. It wound up a perfect result for Brad Underwood — an 88-60 victory with plenty for the Illini coach to nitpick about an at times uneven performance.

What it means

The Illini didn't totally avoid the early game struggles that cropped up against similar teams this season — 11 first-half turnovers was problematic — but Sunday night's game was more in line with expectations for playing Southern. Double-digit lead at halftime. Even bigger lead by the final buzzer. It's what should happen when a top 25 teams plays a one-win SWAC squad.

What's next

A little time to rest and recharge. Eat some turkey. Get Coleman Hawkins healthy. Illinois won't play against until the day after Thanksgiving with a an 8 p.m. Friday tip against Western Illinois. One last tuneup game before December and its myriad of much tougher opponents and some games actually away from home arrives. That's when the kinks have to be fully worked out.

What was said

"I don't even remember having 11 straight points. I was just doing what Coach Brad (Underwood) tells me to do. He tells all of us to just run the floor, go hard in transition, rebound, play defense and turn defense into offense. It's just what I went out and did." — Shannon on his play at the end of the first half that helped Illinois pull away from Southern