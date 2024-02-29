Quick hits | No. 13 Illinois 105, Minnesota 97

Feb. 28—What happened

Points. Lots of them. More than in any Big Ten game this season for Illinois. The Illini topped the century mark in regulation for the first time in Big Ten play since a 105-90 win against Iowa on Jan. 19, 1994. Wednesday's win against Minnesota was similar — a 105-97 victory that saw the Illini score an absurd 1.694 points per possession to the Gophers' equally as high 1.565. Five Illinois players in double figures included three with at least 20 points.

What it means

Illinois continues to boast one of the most effective offenses in the country. The Illini jumped to third nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Ken Pomeroy, with Wednesday's late-night romp against Minnesota. No one has been better in the month of February. Offensively, at least. Illinois climbed to No. 1 this month in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Bart Torvik, but could only match that with the 269th best defense proving that offense can, in fact, win games.

What's next

March. Illinois has some clear goals for the biggest month of the college basketball season. But first, three final regular season Big Ten games. All Quad I opportunities that starts with a noon tip Saturday in Madison, Wis. A clear chance at a résumé booster for the 13th-ranked Illini against a Wisconsin team that went 2-6 in February. Both of the Badgers' wins did come at home, however, lending credence to the idea home court advantage matters in the Big Ten.

What was said

"You could feel the momentum just swing. It felt like we were going to win the game. We put together a few stops and came down the court and got some good looks and capitalized off of it. They were trying to double team in that pistol action, and we kind of took advantage of that. It was good to see the momentum shift like that." — Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins on the three crucial stops the Illini got late in the second half to pull away for Wednesday's win.