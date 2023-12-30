Quick hits | No. 11 Illinois 104, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

Dec. 29—WHAT HAPPENED

Someone had to step into the void created when Terrence Shannon Jr. was suspended immediately after a warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to a rape charge from an alleged incident in Lawrence, Kan. Illinois found two someones Friday night against Fairleigh Dickinson, with Dain Dainja and Justin Harmon combining for 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting.

WHAT IT MEANS

There is absolutely nothing positive about the situation Shannon is facing. But purely from a basketball standpoint, Illinois

is at least fortunate it had Friday night's game on the schedule. Figuring out life without the All-American guard serving as the catalyst at both ends of the court against FDU is better than against, say, anyone in the Big Ten.

WHAT'S NEXT

The gauntlet that is 19 more Big Ten games. Friday night's game against FDU was one last tuneup — a necessary one given the change to available personnel — before Illinois plays nothing but conference opponents between now and early March. Up first is Northwestern on Tuesday. At least this one's in Champaign after an early January disaster in Evanston a year ago.

WHAT WAS SAID

"Really kind of an uneasy start. Give them a ton of credit. They're hard to play. They're unorthodox. Man, what I've been looking for all year — such productivity off our bench. Dain Dainja changed the game with his rim runs, with his offensive rebounds, with his early post-ups. Then here comes Justin (Harmon)." — Illinois coach Brad Underwood

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Illinois guard Justin Harmon

The Illini don't have a one-for-one replacement for Terrence Shannon Jr. No team, in fact, has another All-American guard stashed away on the bench. But Harmon was bound to see his playing time increase and his role grow with minutes available in Shannon's absence. The veteran guard took advantage of that opportunity Friday night against Fairleigh

Dickinson, wrapping up the regular season nonconference slate by knocking down a career-high four three-pointers and scoring a season-high 18 points.

BACKCOURT

Illinois: A

Fairleigh Dickinson: B-

The Illini are going to need all of their guards to take on a little more without Shannon, and that's what they got against FDU from Harmon, Ty Rodgers, Marcus Domask and even Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. Rodgers stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, Domask was an effective facilitator and Gibbs-Lawhorn scored his first points in a month.

FRONTCOURT

Illinois: A+

Fairleigh Dickinson: C-

Dain Dainja had become something of an afterthought in the Illinois rotation this month, playing single-digit minutes in three of five December games. Friday night was different. Dainja wound up with 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting in just 16 minutes. Not a bad complement to a third double-double this season for Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins' offensive efforts.

BENCH

Illinois: A

Fairleigh Dickinson: D

Brad Underwood had to re-imagine his rotation without Shannon. In doing so, the Illinois coach moved what had been one of his most productive players off the bench — junior guard Luke Goode — into the starting lineup. The Illini's bench production, which has always been an Underwood priority, didn't suffer given what Dainja and Harmon accomplished.

OVERALL

Illinois: A

Fairleigh Dickinson: C-

This was not the same FDU team that beat Purdue in the second ever 16-over-1 upset in NCAA tournament history, and, at least after a sketchy first half, Illinois handled the pressure the Boilermakers couldn't. The result was a much-needed Illini victory — even if it was the expected blowout against the overmatched Knights. In the wake of Shannon's suspension, Illinois needed to see that kind of success.