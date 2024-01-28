Quick hits | No. 10 Illinois 70, Indiana 62

Jan. 27—What happened

Six made free throws from Terrence Shannon Jr. in the final 63 seconds and a second straight late Justin Harmon floater helped Illinois avoid what could have been another Quad III home loss Saturday against Indiana. The 10th-ranked Illini played some of their least efficient offense, but won enough key battles (rebounding, three-point shooting, bench points) to fend off the Hoosiers.

What it means

Saturday's game straddled the line for Illinois between "must win" in terms of not losing consecutive games for the first time this season and "can't lose" because it would have been a Quad III loss. The latter was arguably the most important factor for a team that's still trying to build a better postseason résumé that's still short on high-level wins and would have taken another hit with a loss.

What's next

Another quick turnaround for Illinois in the natural grind of conference play in late January. The Illini head to Columbus, Ohio, for a Tuesday night showdown with an Ohio State team that hasn't had a great first month of the new year after staring the season 12-2. Still, it's another shot at a Quad I win on the road for the Illini — a necessity if they intend to stay near the top of the Big Ten standings.

What was said

"We set goals every game of what we want to do based on their personnel and how we're scheming and what we want that game to look like. (Saturday) was three or fewer threes. It's pretty unrealistic to think you're going to get zero in a 40-minute college basketball game. ... That's what we do. We don't set out to be perfect at it because it's an imperfect game."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood