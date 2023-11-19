Quick hits | Iowa 15, Illinois 13

Nov. 19—What happened

Illinois was this close to a road win Saturday at Iowa. A win that would have secured bowl eligibility for the second straight season and kept the Illini's longshot chance at a Big Ten West title alive. Punt after punt by Iowa — six in a row to start the second half, in fact — suddenly gave way to a 30-yard Kaleb Johnson touchdown run and another how-did-they-do-it Hawkeyes win.

What it means

The last time Illinois played in a bowl game in consecutive seasons Ron Zook was still the coach, and he didn't even make it to the second after being fired. Heading into this season, that looked like an easily accomplished goal. With just one game to play? Perhaps not. Six wins and barely salvaging bowl eligibility will keep this season from going down as a major disappointment.

What's next

Northwestern stands in Illinois' way of that sixth win, a guaranteed spot in the postseason and, perhaps most importantly, 15 bonus practices for a program that will gladly take them. That the Wildcats enter the regular season finale — a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kick at Memorial Stadium — as the bowl-bound team, though, is among the wilder turn of events in a wacky Big Ten West.

What was said

"We kind of talked about all week that this was going to be a one-play game. Didn't know when it was going to happen or how it was going to happen. This was (Iowa's) MO. ... It kind of sums up our season. We can't get ourselves over the hump consistently. We've played well done the stretch, but obviously not good enough today." — Illinois coach Bret Bielema