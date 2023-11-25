Quick hits: Indiana football can't close deal against Purdue for Oaken Bucket

WEST LAFAYETTE — Indiana football fell short at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a 35-31 loss to in-state rival Purdue.

The Hoosiers led most of the game, but the Boilermakers tied the game with a 35-yard field goal with 8:41 to go only to give up the lead on the ensuing IU drive.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Sanoussi Kane (21) tackles Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card provided the winning points with a 10-yard scramble to give the Boilers at 35-31 lead with 2:34 left in game, capping a five-play, 65-yard drive

The game was decided by a series of miscues from both teams.

Purdue failed to get off the field on a would-be three-and-out when it was called offside with IU lined up to punt. The Hoosiers used the fresh set of downs to take a 28-18 lead, but that turned out to be short lived.

The Boilermakers converted a fourth and two on their ensuing drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Card to Devin Mockobee. Card faked like he was going to run after taking the snap out of the shotgun only to throw a pop pass to his running back, who was wide open on the sideline.

Early in the third quarter, Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas returned a kick 100-yards for a touchdown. He had been a forgotten man in the offense in recent weeks, but gave the Hoosiers a spark with his third career touchdown return. It was easily the longest return of the season for Lucas.

IU’s defense remained consistently inconsistent to the end

Purdue got on the board when Card hit tight end George Burhenn for a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Indiana safeties Phillip Dunnam and Louis Moore both missed tackles on the play in similar fashion to how Michigan State got on the board multiple times a week ago.

Dunnam was benched for the poor form — he tried to strip the ball instead of tackling a receiver — last week. The issues came up again on Saturday for the two IU defensive backs that played the most snaps this season.

Indiana had all sorts of problems containing Hudson Card in the pocket as well, which hadn’t been an issue for the defense since games against Louisville and Akron in September. Card, who isn’t known as a big running threat, escaped pressure with ease and even had a pair of 20-plus yard runs.

He had one in Purdue’s first 11 games.

Brendan Sorsby gets turnover happy

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s third interception came with less than four minutes left in the first half when he forced a ball down the sideline to Donoven McCulley. It wasn’t a well-placed throw and forcing it into double coverage is something Sorsby has largely avoided.

Sorsby came into the game with two interceptions on 206 attempts, he threw three of them on 20 pass attempts before halftime.

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

There were still some good moments mixed in there for Sorsby — his chemistry with Donoven McCulley continues to develop and he is a hard-nosed runner who is unafraid of contact — but Ryan Walter’s unique 3-4-4 system gave him problems.

