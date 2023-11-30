Quick hits: Illinois 89, Central Connecticut State 50

Nov. 30—WHAT HAPPENED

Adalia McKenzie was the best version of what the junior guard can be for the Illini (4-2) on Wednesday night. At both ends of the floor, too. Belle Lanpher couldn't go anywhere without McKenzie nearby, as the Central Connecticut State senior guard struggled from the field throughout. McKenzie also had a season-best game on the offensive end (20 points) in the 89-50 victory by the Illini at State Farm Center.

WHAT IT MEANS

The five-out system the Blue Devils play gave Illinois a different look than what the Illini had faced so far this season, with Illinois forward Kendall Bostic having to check Central Connecticut forward Meghan Kenefick more on the perimeter. It was all part of a game where the Illini still didn't put together a complete effort, but Illinois coach Shauna Green was happy with how Illinois played in the second half.

WHAT'S NEXT

Another mid-week nonconference game against a low-major opponent. The home matchup with Northern Kentucky on Dec. 6 is the final game before Illinois opens up Big Ten play against Michigan on Dec. 10. The Illini have dominated their four home games, albeit against far easier competition, with an average margin of victory of 42.8 points. The tough tests, though, are waiting around the corner.

WHAT WAS SAID

"I know the relationship we have. I know the trust between us. I love them like they're all my own kids and we go through a lot together, every single day, good, bad. We see each other on our good days, our bad days, and to see them have success is what I want on the floor and more importantly off the floor."

Illinois coach Shauna Green on relationship with her current group of players