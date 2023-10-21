Quick hits | Illinois 116, Ottawa (Kan.) 65

Oct. 21—Sign up for our daily all-Illini basketball newsletter here

WHAT HAPPENED

Standard exhibition fare. Seven different Illinois players hit double digits scoring, and the Illini cruised to a 116-65 victory against Ottawa (Kan.) on Friday night at State Farm Center. Consider the 2023-24 college basketball season officially underway. It was arguably over by the time the Braves called a timeout, down 19-4 after Terrence Shannon Jr. found Dain Dainja for a transition alley-oop, just five minutes into the game. Ottawa cut its deficit to 10 a couple times in the first half, but then the blowout truly commenced.

WHAT IT MEANS

Not all that much unless you go big picture. A 51-point victory against an NAIA team was basically what was supposed to happen. But it also provided a look — and a first look when it comes to the newest Illini — at what this team for coach Brad Underwood might be in the 2023-24 season. Shannon and Coleman Hawkins are going to be important for Illinois this season, but Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask's ability to do something of everything will be just as key to the team's success this winter.

WHAT'S NEXT

Hunter Dickinson's return to State Farm Center. Oh, and that Bill Self guy, too. Several teams put together a charity exhibition to support the relief fund devoted to helping Maui recover from the wildfires that devastated the island. Illinois and Kansas were first, and it will be an Associated Press Top-25 matchup at State Farm Center on Oct. 29 in Champaign with the top-ranked Jayhawks coming to town to play the 25th-ranked Illini. Self will probably be cheered. Or at least boo'd lightly. Dickinson won't be as lucky.

WHAT WAS SAID

"For me, as a fifth-year senior that's played a lot of games, I've just got to be a leader for this team. I've been around the block a little. I can use my experience to kind of help everybody out and just making winning plays. I want to get on the glass and share the ball. Just do what I need to do every night to win games. That's why I'm here. To win games." — Illinois fifth-year senior wing Marcus Domask after putting up eight points, six rebounds and six assists in the team's 51-point win