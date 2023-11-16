Quick hits | Illinois 103, Saint Peter's 33

Nov. 16—WHAT HAPPENED

Illinois had four players hit double figures and 11 of the 13 players who checked into Wednesday's 70-point win against completely overmatched Saint Peter's scored at least two points on Field Trip Day at State Farm Center. Fifth-year senior guard Jada Peebles posted 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, while Duke transfer forward Shay Bollin went off for all 14 of her points in the final 20 minutes to go along with four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Illini didn't exactly come away from their nonconference rout unscathed, as freshman guard Gretchen Dolan left after playing only one-and-a-half minutes with an injury. Illinois coach Shauna Green had few details on the extent of Dolan's injury afterward, other than "hopefully we'll know soon what it is." Illinois played again on Wednesday without star point guard Makira Cook after the senior missed her third straight game to start the season with an undisclosed injury.

WHAT'S NEXT

A much-anticipated nonconference showdown with No. 16 Notre Dame at noon on Saturday with NBC on hand in Washington, D.C., for the national TV broadcast. The Irish (2-1), coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament last season, cruised to a 110-52 home win on Wednesday night against Northwestern with Niele Ivey's team still missing All-American point guard Olivia Miles, who has been out since suffering a significant right knee injury last February.

WHAT WAS SAID

"It's my favorite game of the year, I think, for sure, just because all of those kids are excited to be there. They don't care if you score a point. I really enjoy it a lot. I do student teaching, so my school was there, so it was kind of cool to get to see the kids I see every day. It just brought another level of energy for us and kept us going."

Illinois forward Kendall Bostic after playing in front of 11,563 fans — mostly elementary-school students — in the fourth-largest crowd in program history.