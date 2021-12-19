Quick hits: Ducks let upset slip away with a poor second half

Playing great for 20 minutes against the No. 1 team in the nation isn’t nearly enough if you want to shock the world.

Oregon played the game of the season for a half, but the real Baylor Bears came out of the locker room with a purpose and outscored the Ducks 43-31 in the second half.

What resulted was a 78-70 win for Baylor, which improved to 10-0 on the season. Oregon fell to 6-6 as the Ducks go back to the drawing board once again.

The difference between the first half and the second half was definitely the energy level. Baylor was seemingly getting every rebound ad every loose ball in the last 20 minutes of the contest.

Baylor also made shots, something the Bears had trouble with for the first half. The Ducks also turned the ball over way too many times with 16 miscues.

Final Score: Baylor 78, Oregon 70

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon played a great first half as they led the No. 1 team in the nation 39-35 at halftime. They just need to play that way for an entire game. The Ducks proved they can play with the top talent in the country. Dana Altman needs to find a way to bottle that effort up for an entire 40 minutes.

Despite playing so well, the Ducks turned the ball over 16 times, which is way too much if you want to pull off an upset of this magnitude.

De’Vion Harmon played his best game as a Duck with his 18 points on 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from long range.

Baylor’s Adam Flagler kept the Bears within shouting distance in the first half going 4-of-5 from three-point land, 5-of-7 for the game and finishing with 16 points.

Players of the Game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

De’Vion Harmon: 18 points

Will Richardson: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Jacob Young: 11 points

What's next?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks remain at home on Dec. 21 as they will host Pepperdine out of the West Coast Conference. The Waves are currently 5-8 overall, but have won their last three contests.

1

1