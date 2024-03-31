Quick hits | Connecticut 77, Illinois 52

Mar. 30—What happened

Donovan Clingan happened. (With not all that many changes to Illinois' game plan against the 7-foot-2 Connecticut center). Clingan dominated the first few minutes of the game. Then did the same to start the second half. Then the wheels absolutely fell off the Illini wagon. Double-digit deficits in the second half turned out not to be a big deal in the Big Ten tournament. This one buried Illinois.

What it means

This was a successful Illinois basketball season. Won a bunch of Big Ten games. Took home the conference tournament title from Minneapolis. Made it to the Sweet 16 — and then Elite Eight — for the first time in 19 years. But seasons can't escape being defined by how they ended either. And this one ended in an abject disaster. A barely competitive second half where the Illini got run off the floor.

What's next

It's portal season. Illinois has dipped its toes in the transfer market since it opened two Mondays ago. Put some feelers out. Stayed on top of the 1,000-plus players (and counting) on the move this offseason. Now it's time to go all in and start to figure out how next year's roster will come together. There's real work to be done, too, with at least four Illini playing their last college basketball game in Boston.

What was said

"I stink at these, end-of-the-season deals. Twenty-nine wins. Big Ten championship. Elite Eight. I don't want one person in this program that's had anything to do with our men's basketball program to remember it about this game. ... Today was not our day. Nobody expected that today. They were phenomenal." — Illinois coach Brad Underwood on his message to his team after the 77-52 loss to UConn.