A quick history of the Rocky Mountain Showdown

In my breakdown of Colorado football’s history against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I had to mention a not-so-fun 39-year period that Buffs fans had to endure. Because it hurt me to write about CU’s struggles against the Huskers, let’s look at a different 39 games. Since 1953, the Buffaloes are 29-10 against in-state rival Colorado State.

While some CU fans will bristle at using the word “rival” when it comes to our friends in Fort Collins, there’s no denying that CSU has been and always will be a despised opponent. It’s undeniable that Colorado has dominated the Rocky Mountain Showdown since its inception. The Buffs sport a 68-22-2 all-time mark against the Rams going back to the series’ first game in 1893.

The Buffaloes will roll into Fort Collins on Sept. 14 riding a six-game winning streak aided by a double-overtime thriller at Folsom Field last season. Will the Rams get payback at Canvas Stadium or will the Buffaloes continue their dominance?

Check out the TV broadcast from the last time Colorado faced the Rams in Fort Collins:

