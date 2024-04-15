Quick goals power Laramie to win over Central

Apr. 11—CHEYENNE — Despite being heavily out-shot in the first half, the Cheyenne Central girls soccer team kept No. 3-ranked Laramie at bay during the opening 40 minutes Thursday night.

That all changed early in the second half, when the Plainsmen scored two goals in the span of just over three minutes. It proved to be the spark Laramie needed to come away with a 3-0 win over the Indians.

"I can't take it away from the kids. They always give me everything," Laramie coach Kim Whisenant said. "This is a team where they aren't OK with their effort, and they want to find a way. They dig deep, and they always seem to come out on top."

Central had a great start to the game, generating three shot attempts in the opening 15 minutes. After that, the Indians were on their heels the rest of the game.

Laramie spent an overwhelming majority of the final 25 minutes of the first half in its attacking zone and kept the Indians from generating any offense for the remainder of the half.

In total, the Plainsmen out-shot Central 8-3, including a 5-0 edge in shots on goal.

Despite the heavy difference in shots on goal, Central's defense managed to keep most of the scoring chances away from the middle of the field. It was also able to keep traffic away from senior goalkeeper Jenna Feldmann, who made all five of her first-half saves look relatively routine.

"We were calmer (in the first half)," Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. "We were playing as a team in the first half, literally. We just got tired in the second half and we stopped doing the little things right, and that hurt us."

Plainsmen senior Mercedes Garcia said that while they weren't able to capitalize on their chances in the first half, it felt like a matter of time before the ball started to bounce their way.

It took just 19 seconds into the second frame for that to come true.

Sophomore Ava Wallhead rifled a shot on net from deep inside the box that went off Feldmann's fingertips and into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Devani Romero won a loose ball in front of the net and chipped it past Feldmann to give the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead.

"We just needed to get into position," Garcia said. "It's always the second half when we kill it for some reason, but all of us just need to get motivated and work together as a team."

Garcia added a goal of her own in the 66th to put the game away for good. The Plainsmen kept the ball away from Central for the remainder of the night and allowed just one shot attempt in the second half.

"We keep talking about how we are a second-half team," Whisenant said. "I guess I'm OK with it, and at least we are finding a way with who we are and we are believing in what we are doing and the systems I am putting us in."

Central will be back in action this evening against Cheyenne South, while Laramie hosts Cheyenne East.

LARAMIE 4, CENTRAL 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Goals: Laramie A. Wallhead, (Romero) 41, Laramie, Romero (unassisted), 43, Laramie, Garcia (Romero), 66.

Shots: Laramie 19, Central 5. Shots on goal: Laramie 14, Central 0. Saves: Laramie 0 (Barham), Central 11 (Feldmann).

Corner kicks: Laramie, Central. Offsides: Laramie, Central. Fouls: Laramie, Central.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.