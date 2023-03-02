Quick take: Four-star Cameron Miller talks Rutgers football visit this spring:

New Jersey defensive back Cameron Miller has Rutgers football in a good spot heading into his spring visits. A player already ranked as New Jersey’s top prospect in the class of 2025 said the Scarlet Knights are doing well so far in his recruitment,

Miller announced that Rutgers football is one of five Power Five programs scheduled to get a visit this spring. Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Boston College are all slated to be part of Miller’s travel plans this spring.

UConn will also get a visit.

A 5-foot-11 defensive back, Miller is coming off an impressive sophomore season for Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.)

As far as the in-state school, Rutgers is doing a nice job of establishing itself with a player that is No. 43 in the nation according to 247Sports.

“Rutgers is a great school as well and is doing a great job building the program,” Miller told Rutgers Wire. “I’ll be up there to build a relationship.”

Georgia is also among the programs in the mix for Miller.

“They’re a great productive, consistent program,” Miller said.

Miller also talked up Fran Brown, the secondary coach at Georgia. Brown was formerly on staff at Rutgers.

In talking about Brown, Miller said the Georgia assistant is “A genuine guy but is about business.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire