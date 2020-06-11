Quez Watkins getting ‘crucial’ workout time with Carson Wentz in Houston

Quez Watkins always knew Carson Wentz was big.

He didn't know he was that big.

Watkins has been in Houston this week working out with his new quarterback and a few other receivers, including first-round pick Jalen Reagor. It's the first time the rookies have been able to catch passes from the Eagles' franchise quarterback.

"Truthfully, I didn't know he was that big," Watkins said to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark on Wednesday. "I thought he was maybe 6-3, 6-2. But he was like 6-5 and I was like, man, he's tall. I see how he can sling it now."

Watkins, 22, got to Houston on last Sunday and is spending two weeks there. His original plan was to meet Jalen Hurts in Houston and work out with him, but he then got a call from Wentz, who was also down there. Watkins still plans on meeting up with Hurts.

This week, Wentz has been throwing to Reagor, Watkins, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

For Watkins, getting a chance to work out with Wentz is a big deal, especially in this unusual offseason without OTAs.

It's crucial," Watkins said. "Especially being a sixth-round draft pick, it's not every day that somebody that late in the draft can already get with the quarterback and build a relationship and build a trust. For me, that's crucial and that will give me a step ahead.

Watkins said he's really excited about the Eagles' offense after working with Wentz for a few days. Wentz relayed information about new senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello's offensive mindset and is helping Watkins learn the playbook. Watkins feels like he'll be in his element with the Eagles.

Of course, Watkins isn't even guaranteed to make the team as a sixth-round pick, especially because the Eagles took two receivers - Reagor in the 1st, John Hightower in the 5th - before him. And then there's DeSean Jackson, Ward, JJAW, Alshon Jeffery and Marquise Goodwin.

But getting some extra reps with the starting quarterback in June can only help.

"With [Wentz], he's really just giving me signals and really coaching me up and helping me learn the playbook as we go along," Watkins said. "And just getting reps, learning the different routes and stuff like that."

The hope for Watkins is that once training camp rolls around in late July, he won't have to start from scratch with the starting quarterback. Had he not been in Houston right now, his first work with Wentz wouldn't have come until training camp.

Watkins was taken with the 200th pick out of Southern Mississippi, but he thinks he would have been selected sooner in a draft that wasn't so deep at his position. In his final two college seasons, Watkins had 136 catches for 2,067 yards and 15 touchdowns. And then he ran a 4.35 at the combine. He definitely has potential.

Since the draft, Watkins has worked on putting on some muscle and keeping his speed. And now he's getting a chance to work out with his new quarterback.

"I just told him I'm going to do what I can to help the team win games," Watkins said. "I'm just going to be reliable and always be there for him."

