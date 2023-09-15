Quez Watkins exits Eagles matchup vs. Vikings with hamstring injury
The Eagles are already banged up at multiple positions and now could be without Quez Watkins after the wide receiver exited the matchup against the Vikings with a hamstring injury.
Watkins is questionable to return with the first half winding down.
Avonte Maddox (shoulder) and Quez Watkins (hamstring) are both questionable to return, per #Eagles.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 15, 2023
Watkins exits the contest with Philadelphia trailing 7-3 without a catch or target.