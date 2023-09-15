Advertisement

Quez Watkins exits Eagles matchup vs. Vikings with hamstring injury

Glenn Erby

The Eagles are already banged up at multiple positions and now could be without Quez Watkins after the wide receiver exited the matchup against the Vikings with a hamstring injury.

Watkins is questionable to return with the first half winding down.

Watkins exits the contest with Philadelphia trailing 7-3 without a catch or target.

 

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire