Queta, Utah State too much for Nevada, Aggies win 80-70

LOGAN, Utah (AP) -- Neemias Queta had 19 points to lead five Utah State players in double figures as the Aggies defeated Nevada 80-70 on Saturday night.

Sam Merrill and Diogo Brito added 12 points apiece for Utah State while Brock Miller chipped in 11 points and Abel Porter had 10. Merrill also had eight rebounds and eight assists and Brito posted six rebounds.

Jalen Harris tied a career high with 31 points for the Wolf Pack (10-7, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 18 points. Lindsey Drew had seven rebounds.

Utah State (14-5, 3-3) plays Boise State on the road next Saturday. Nevada faces Wyoming at home on Tuesday.

