Questions you should ask yourself before your dynasty league draft

We here at Yahoo Fantasy are friendly to all sorts of league formats and today we're dedicating nearly the whole episode to dynasty leagues. Redrafting a new team every year is for chumps, dynasty is the format for the true galaxy-brained fantasy manager.

Andy Behrens is joined by dynasty expert John Bauer of the Fantasy Football Confidential and Dynasty Theory podcasts to get into the all the philosophical questions you'll want to ask yourself before drafting for your dynasty league this year.

First, they kick off the podcast discussing Saquon Barkley's recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show in which he avoided putting a timetable on his return. How should managers feel about the RB1's guarded remarks as we're about to enter peak fantasy draft season?

Later, they dive deep into dynasty. How do you balance constructing a team for long-term vs. short-term success? Is it better to trade away future assets for win-now players? What are the best settings for a startup dynasty league? Are rookies too overvalued in the format? Andy & John get into the weeds and hopefully you'll come out of the conversation a little bit more ready for your dynasty draft.

