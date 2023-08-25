Which questions we want Notre Dame football to answer against Navy

In just about 24 hours, Notre Dame football will begin their 2023 season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Plenty of questions will be answered when the Irish hit the field for the first time, but there will be other questions that are bound to arise. For now, there are some aspects of this year’s team that I am extremely interested in seeing.

College football is always changing, new faces are always popping up and that could very well be the case for the Irish this season as well. Find out below what I am most interested in seeing from Notre Dame in game one against the Middies.

What Gerad Parker’s offense will look like

Will it look like what Tommy Rees did or will it be different. We got a small glimpse during the spring, but we will get a real look now. One of the biggest knocks on Rees was that he was too stubborn to make adjustments, especially in-game. Will Parker do a better job of finding plays that work on the fly or will he be a work in progress.

Running back rotation

It’s not about the production that the Irish will have, it’s about the amount of carries each of these players are going to get. Five players were listed on the depth chart, so it will be interesting to see how Parker rotates the group. We know what Audric Estime can do, but what about his backups? Hopefully this deep room keep they fresh and healthy throughout the year.

Wide receivers

Who will step up? For this offense to really take it to the next level, this group has to be better than it has been the last few years. How will Chris Tyree look in his transition from running back. Will Jayden Thomas break out? How about the freshman, will either Jaden Greathouse or Rico Flores make a big impact? This to me is the biggest question mark on the offense. Now, on to the defense…

Defensive end

Who is going to step up from this group? Many, including myself, thought that Rylie Mills would have a breakout junior season, and although he played well, it wasn’t exactly what many expected. There isn’t an alpha on the like last year with Isaiah Foskey, at least right now there isn’t. Will Jordan Botelho put it together? He’s got the talent to do so, but hasn’t been able to stay on the field. Will it be one of the younger players like Junior Tuihalamaka or Joshua Burnham? It really doesn’t matter who it is, someone from this group has to become that elite player.

Did he learn from his mistakes last year? The opener won’t really give us an answer to this, but it will be a start. Freeman now has a season as a head coach under his belt and the expectations are much higher. Will he be able to handle them? His decisions will be paramount for this years team and the seasons coming. Freeman’s growth will just make this team that much better if he’s on the right trajectory as the leader of the program.

