Questions we want Notre Dame to answer against Tennessee State

It’s game two for Notre Dame football and the potential for another blowout, like Navy had to endure last week.

The Irish looked like one of the best teams in the country, but like very year in college football, if you don’t bring your A game, it could end up with a loss. It’s highly unlikely that happens this week, but that is how many of us felt at times last year.

Regardless, every new week brings a new set of questions that we want to see Notre Dame answer. Find out below which questions are the ones that stick out in my mind and why they are important.

Will we see a repeat of last week?

Question

Last week was fun, wasn’t it? Navy was extremely overmatched and that should be the case this week with Tennessee State visiting South Bend. The Irish’s first look of the year was impressive, but can they put it together for two weeks in-a-row? It would be nice to see.

Did Audric Estime learn from his fumble last week?

Marcus Freeman says Audric Estime was benched because of his fumble, said it was a great example for the team. Estime didn't pout, went back in the game. Freeman notes there's no doubt about RB1, and Estime's reaction was a great example for the entire roster. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 28, 2023

Question

Although Estime ran all over Navy, he did fumble the ball and subsequently got bench for a bit. What worries me is that it’s Navy, they’re not nearly the biggest team that the Irish will face this year. If they can jar the ball loose, what happens when Notre Dame faces Ohio State, Clemson or USC? Estime has to fix this issue and this week will be our first look to see if he has.

Will Sam Hartman dominate again?

Question

As alluded to in the first question, the Irish did whatever they wanted and that included Sam Hartman. The transfer was special, but the level of competition dictated that. He should be able to replicate the same type of stat line, but will he? Hartman doesn’t need to throw for 4 touchdowns for this offense to put points on the board, but it sure doesn’t hurt.

Are more sacks on the way?

Question

This one might not get answered this week, but there should be more opportunities for the Irish defensive line and blitzing linebackers to get to the quarterback. Two sacks last week was impressive given Navy’s propensity for running the ball. The Irish could double that number with more opportunities.

Will Steve Angeli get more run?

STEVE ANGELI GOT TO PASS — Notre Dame Prime (@NotreDame_Prime) August 26, 2023

Question

As I noted last week in my day after thoughts, developing a backup is extremely important for this team. If Hartman happens to go down with an injury, this offense becomes extremely one-dimensional. That’s why Angeli needs to have more opportunity to throw the ball. We know he can hand it off, but can he be effective in the passing game when needed? Getting practice reps is great, but game reps are so much more important. Angeli needs those bad.

Will Freeman take it easy on his Ohio State brethren?

Head football coaches: Eddie George and Marcus Freeman. pic.twitter.com/pZ0zbw7dlh — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 6, 2022

Question

Both coaches, Freeman and Eddie George, starred at Ohio State. Yes, they were they at different times, but their alma maters are the same. You see coaches ease off the gas when their game get’s out of hand to no embarrass the other team when there is a relationship. It will be very interesting to see how this plays out.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire