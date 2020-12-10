Questions surround Pac-12 title game after Washington's game at Oregon is canceled

Who is going to represent the Pac-12 North in the conference’s championship game?

It’s a question without a clear answer after Washington’s Saturday game at Oregon was canceled because the Huskies are missing too many players to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.

The Pac-12’s statement announcing the cancellation made no mention of the game’s significant division implications. Like all canceled games in the Pac-12, it has been declared a no contest.

Washington is 3-1 and Oregon is 3-2. The winner of the game was set to win the division and play in the Dec. 18 Pac-12 championship game. Since Washington has a better record, the Huskies are in position to play in the conference title game with the cancellation of the game. But will Washington be able to play? It’s possible that the Huskies won’t have enough players available to play in eight days.

What happens if Washington isn’t able to play the game? Does the Pac-12 put Oregon in the title game? Does it ask Fox to push the title game back to a date where Washington would be able to play the game?

Does the Pac-12 get crazy and do