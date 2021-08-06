Questions remain in federal rescue plan funding

Aug. 5—Cumberland County is set to receive about $11.74 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March. But Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the county budget committee there are still many unanswered questions about how those funds can be used.

"It needs to be something of value to people," Foster said. "We're hoping the federal government tells us what it can actually be spent on soon."

Foster said guidance he had received from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office advised to "wait" because the final guidance has not yet been issued.

Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said he wants to be sure the commission has a discussion about how to use those funds.

"I hear people say let's build a YMCA or another project. I don't have an answer, but I'd love to have a discussion about what's about to happen," Sherrill said.

The question of how to use the money would come to the budget committee, which is charged with allocating funds for the county, and then to the full commission for consideration.

"We have a general law, but it comes down to the rules and regs that are going to be put on it at the departmental level on what we can spend it on. There are things I think would qualify, but until the final guidance comes out, we really don't know," Foster said.

The American Rescue Plan Act provides $350 billion in funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to help communities respond to the pandemic. According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Treasury Department, more than 1 million government jobs were cut since the pandemic began in March 2020, including teachers, firefighters and frontline workers.

The money is to be used to support COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost public sector revenue to support public services and retain jobs, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges that "contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations."

According to the state Comptroller's office, the federal legislations raises questions about what money can be spent on, how counties should account for the funds and the requirements for reporting on the grant money.

Potential uses outlined by the Treasury Department include public health expenses, providing premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. It could include capital investments in public facilities to meet operational needs during the pandemic; support prevention, mitigation or other services in congregate living facilities or schools; or addressing mental health and crisis intervention, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Certain areas identified as being especially hard hit by the pandemic could use funds to address affordable housing needs, expand early learning services, or increase access to childcare services.

The money cannot be used to offset a reduction in tax revenue resulting from a tax cut, to make contributions to shore up pension shortfalls, to pay for debt or legal judgments, or to add to financial reserves.

County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the state has recommended the federal funds be segregated from the county's general budget.

"None of those monies are in the proposed budget. Those will have to be budgeted into their own fund," he told the budget committee.

The county commission is set to consider the 2021-'22 budget and tax rate Tuesday, with a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. and a special-called meeting at 5 p.m. Meetings will be held at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., and the public is invited to attend.

Once that is complete and set, Brock said the county commission could approve a budget amendment to recognize the federal funds.

"Those funds would be set off into a fund by itself to where it doesn't mingle with the general fund," Brock said.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.