What are your questions about the Rams, Chargers and the NFL?

Los Angeles Times staff
·1 min read
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks John Wolford, left, Matthew Stafford (9) and Bryce Perkins, right, participate in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, May 23, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Rams quarterbacks John Wolford, from left, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins run drills at the team's practice facility in Thousand Oaks. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

As the start of the NFL season approaches, several questions still linger. How big a deal is Matthew Stafford's "abnormal" elbow soreness? Which defensive backs will play alongside Jalen Ramsey? How will J.C. Jackson fit in with the Chargers? Might there be Super Bowl hangover on the Rams' part, and will the Chargers look at their crosstown rival's success as added motivation?

We want to hear your questions about the Rams, the Chargers and the NFL. Send us your questions in the form below! We’ll offer some answers in the coming days. We will only publish your first name and city if we pick your question to answer.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

