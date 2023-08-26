Questions at quarterback? First time Ohio State starters in recent years have been outstanding.

There’s a big question mark for Ohio State entering the 2023 season, and it has everything to do with who will take the place of outgoing, two-time Heisman finalist, C.J. Stroud.

And so far, there’s not been an answer to that because according to head coach Ryan Day and the coaching staff, both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown have both been worthy of time under center, with neither separating himself. Now just a week away from the first game of 2023, it’s looking like both will get playing time and that this thing is going to go into the season.

At some point though, you have to think either Brown or McCord are going to be named a starter, and either way, it’s a year in which Ohio State is ushering in a new player at the most important position on the field.

A lot of the national media has tempered expectations for the Buckeyes because of the unknowns at quarterback, even though OSU is still inside the top five in most preseason polls and opinion rankings.

But hold the phone. Is a new quarterback really a problem at Ohio State, especially under Ryan Day? Believe it or not — and most Buckeye fans know this — first-year quarterbacks at Ohio State have not only been solid, but surprisingly out of this world.

We thought we’d take a look at some of first-year starers over the most recent of years, because it’s really been quite amazing the level of production those guys have had.

Braxton Miller (2011)

(Dispatch photo by Kyle Robertson)

First-year performance

Games | 12

Passing | 85-of-157 (54.1%) for 1,159 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs

Rushing | 159 rushes for 715 yards (4.5 avg.), 7 TDs

Ohio State’s final record | 6-7, lost to Florida in Gator Bowl, 17-24

Result vs. Michigan | Ohio State lost, 34-40

J.T. Barrett (2014)

USA TODAY Sports

First-year performance

Games | 12

Passing | 203-of-314 (64.6%) for 2,834 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs

Rushing | 171 rushes for 938 yards (5.5 avg.), 11 TDs

Ohio State’s final record | 14-1, Big Ten championship, national championship – *beat Alabama and Oregon in the College Football Playoff

Result vs. Michigan | Ohio State won, 42-28

* Cardale Jones took over for an injured J.T. Barrett during the postseason

Dwayne Haskins (2018)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

First-year performance (Heisman finalist)

Games | 14

Passing | 373-of-533 (70.0%) for 4,831 yards, 50 TDs, 8 INTs

Rushing | 79 rushes for 108 yards (1.4 avg.), 4 TDs

Ohio State’s final record | 13-1, Big Ten championship, beat Washington in the Rose Bowl, 28-23

Result vs. Michigan | Ohio State won, 62-39

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

First-year performance (Heisman finalist)

Games | 14

Passing | 238-of-354 (67.2%) for 3,273 yards, 41 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing | 137 rushes for 484 yards (3.5 avg.), 10 TDs

Ohio State’s final record | 13-1, Big Ten championship, lost to Clemson in CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinal, 23-29

Result vs. Michigan | Ohio State won, 56-27

C.J. Stroud (2021)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

First-year performance (Heisman finalist)

Games | 12

Passing | 317-of-441 (71.9%) for 4,435 yards, 44 TDs, 6 INTs

Rushing | 32 rushes for -20 yards (-0.6 avg.), 0 TDs

Ohio State’s final record | 13-1, Big Ten championship, lost to Clemson in CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinal, 23-29

Result vs. Michigan | Ohio State won, 56-27

