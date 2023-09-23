Questions Notre Dame needs to answer to defeat Ohio State

The wait is finally over, Notre Dame football is set to take on Ohio State this evening and the anticipation is boiling over.

We all can’t wait until 7:30 p.m. ET for kickoff, but until then we are all just wondering how this game plays out. The Irish have more than a few questions that they will have to answer as the game plays out.

Some of those questions we will get answers for almost right away, some of them we won’t know until the later stages of the game. Find out below the biggest questions marks in my eyes for the Irish tonight against the Buckeyes.

Can they slow down Marvin Harrison Jr. and company?

It’s hard no to see that Harrison Jr. is one of the best collegiate players in the country. The issue for the Irish secondary isn’t just stopping one player, as the Buckeyes have spread the ball around and have given plenty of opportunities to other pass catches like Emeka Egbuka and tight end Cade Stover. If Notre Dame’s secondary can slow down this group and make the offense more run orientated, their chance to win increase.

Will Sam Hartman continue his deep shot dominance?

WATCH: QB Sam Hartman on throwing the deep ball and how to avoid “a lot of oohing, then nothing.” #NDFootball #NotreDame @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/lOPrIC3lz2 — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) September 18, 2023

Ohio State took on a high-powered arial attack last week against Western Kentucky and held them to 207 yards through the air. They picked off two passes, one for a score. The weakness from a year ago looks like it’s becoming a strength this season, will be a challenge for Sam Hartman. The Irish quarterback has been one of the nations best throwing downfield and will need to hit if a few of those tonight. If he can, it’s a very good sign for Notre Dame.

Will the Irish have cleaned up their flag issues?

Notre Dame leads Central Michigan 21-14 at the half in a game where the Irish feel like they should already be out of sight. Tackling on defense very poor. Penalties have hung around from last week. Sam Hartman dynamic. Everything else feels a bit meh. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 16, 2023

Against Central Michigan, the Irish were called for 8 penalties for 72 yards. NC State saw 10 flags for 82 yards, while it wasn’t nearly as bad the first two weeks, it’s still an aspect that Notre Dame needs to get fixed. Typically if you give another team over 70 free yards, it’s not going to end well. If the Irish have cleaned up this area and can play a clean game, it would be a huge difference maker.

Will the Irish start out fast?

Notre Dame is downright scary when it all clicks…but they need to get things spinning earlier in games. The slower start against TSU, and the very slow start to NC St., will NOT fly against Ohio State, SC, Clemson, or even Duke for that matter. — Derek Georgino, CPA (@D_Georgino) September 9, 2023

Sluggish starts against WMU and NC State kept those two games closer than they should have been later in the game. You can’t let a team like Ohio State get off to a fast start, as their’s will look a lot different than the first four opponents. Notre Dame needs to match haymaker for haymaker with the Buckeyes to weather their early storm.

Can the defensive line line make the first road start difficult?

DL Rylie Mills played one of his best games in a Notre Dame uniform on Saturday. Mills moves the NC State center with ease here. pic.twitter.com/5wvR2r9GmN — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 13, 2023

Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Kyle McCord, will be making his second road start of his career, the first coming in Week 1 against Indiana. It’s not going to be an easy environment to do that in, as the buzz in South Bend is loud. Notre Dame’s defensive ends are also going up against a group that is still trying to gel after replacing 3 starters. The Irish line hasn’t been super successful, but they have played better in recent weeks and that trend will need to continue against the Buckeyes. If they can pressure McCord without the help of blitzing linebackers, it could be a long day for the visitors.

