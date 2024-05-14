'Questions must now be asked of Kensell & Ian Gordon'

[BBC]

The Gordon family finally put Nick Montgomery out of his misery on Tuesday morning, relieving the Hibs head coach of his duties.

The decision felt inevitable after another dismal display on Sunday as we were hammered 4-0 by an Aberdeen who had been below Hibs in the table for the bulk of the season.

The downward trend couldn’t continue, and while somebody losing their job is never something I could take pleasure in, this feels like the only reasonable decision the club could make at this point. Monty had lost the faith and trust of the support, and that is a very hard position to recover from.

It’s hard to pick out any highlights from Monty’s time at Easter Road. There were no real statement wins, no derby victories. The cup semi-final defeat to 10-man Aberdeen turned out to be the biggest game of a hugely disappointing season, and subsequently slumping to ninth place was the final nail in the coffin.

I had been excited at Monty’s appointment, he’d done well in Australia on a limited budget, but things clearly didn’t go to plan.

Even the January transfer activity, which initially looked like it would give Hibs the momentum to push for fourth place, turned out to be a false dawn as the team lurched from one bad result to another.

Questions do now need to be asked of Ben Kensell and Ian Gordon, whose record of managerial appointments reads like a who’s who of failures.

It is essential that they get the next appointment right, but it’s hard to put trust in the people who have got the last few wrong.

Hopefully, the input from Black Knight FC provides Hibs with the right candidate this time.