The Questions looming over Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy as the NFL Draft approaches | College Football Enquirer

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: To me, every year, the draft has one guy at least that just becomes the lightning rod of I believe in them or I think he's terrible. There is a guy that gets in the middle of the debate shows, that everyone's got an opinion. And JJ McCarthy is, I'm almost certain, this year's guy.

ROSS DELLENGER: You can go in any direction with JJ McCarthy and people will. As a passer, he's pretty dang good, right? We saw it in the playoffs. We saw the accuracy there throughout the season. He's a little on the thinner side. But I would imagine he's going to need to beef up to take the hits in the NFL that he might take.

And remember-- and I think this was the case maybe in the championship game, he made two, like, kind of-- when you look back on it, like game changing runs in that championship game to move the sticks. He's shown the accuracy. I would bet that there are quite a bit of teams that are pretty high on the list there. But as far as projections, they just kind of range. I don't know what you guys have seen but mid second round is some things that I've seen.

DAN WETZEL: Oh, top 10, 8.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, yeah.

ROSS DELLENGER: Really?

DAN WETZEL: 6 to the Giants. Oh, yeah.

ROSS DELLENGER: Wow.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, you only need one team to love you. I have no definitive like, yes, he's going to be a star. No, he's going to be a bust. I like almost everything about him. I think he will interview great because he has charisma, and he has personality, and he has confidence, and he has intelligence. And so all those things will shine through.

His throwing-- he's a good passer. I don't remember really ever watching a full game of his and saying, he's an elite passer where-- there's just some inconsistencies. He will miss some easy throws. He could end up being a 10-year superstar or he could be out of the league in 3. I don't know.

DAN WETZEL: Does he do anything exceptionally well? I think he does a whole bunch of things well. You get him on the run. He can throw it. Maybe that's his best attribute.

PAT FORDE: Even mobile quarterbacks don't throw that much on the run in the NFL.

DAN WETZEL: Right.

PAT FORDE: Right?

DAN WETZEL: You know, I remember talking once to Michael Vick. And he said, eventually, they're going to get you. They get these angles. And he was talking about it like, you think you can do it, but they're going to get you. And it's like, what? JJ is an excellent athlete. He is not Michael Vick.