Questions linger about the toughness of the Boston Celtics under pressure

After some embarrassing losses to the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals (and similar teams in past postseasons), questions linger about the toughness of the Boston Celtics under pressure.

And those questions are going to continue to linger, at least until the Celtics hang a banner for Boston this or in future seasons. Two of the hosts of the eponymous CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast, Ryan and Tanguay, sat down to talk about these lingering doubts and what’s behind them.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say after Boston’s Game 2 loss earlier this week.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire