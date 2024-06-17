All your questions about the Boston Celtics’ Game 4 finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks answered

The Boston Celtics shocked the world with not only dropping Game 4 of their 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday (June 14) at American Airlines Arena, but also how they did so. Losing a closeout game 122-84 instead of sweeping the series invites a LOT of questions, and we just happen to have some answers for you.

Celtics Blog beat writer Noa Dalzell went live postgame to recap what went wrong for Boston in their Game 4 loss to the Mavericks. She also covered what we heard in pressers from the players after the fact, and what to expect from Game 5 as Boston gets another chance to win the championship.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what she had to say.

