Questions begin to swirl around D’Anton Lynn and his staffing decisions

Right now is a crucial and uncertain time for USC football. D’Anton Lynn obviously has to get to work on the recruiting trail. He has to lure transfer portal prospects to USC. He also has to assemble his defensive coaching staff.

Lynn said earlier this week that he hasn’t met all the current members of the USC defensive coaching staff, given the need to immediately recruit. That reality raises all sorts of questions in its own right.

First, it shows that Lynn will at least want to talk to the other members of the defensive staff instead of firing them immediately and building an entirely new staff. Second, it raises the point that Lincoln Riley hasn’t fired the other members of the defensive coaching staff. Third, it raises the possibility that Riley wanted a replacement defensive coordinator without wanting to change other staff positions.

Let’s be clear: It doesn’t mean Riley is actually pursuing such a plan, but it means it might be in play as one of a few different paths Riley is considering.

USC fans would be a lot more comfortable if Riley and Lynn had mutually agreed on the need to clean house on the defensive staff, with the sole exception of Shaun Nua. Donte Williams should not be coaching the secondary. Roy Manning should not be coaching outside linebackers.

Yet, we have news of D’Anton Lynn making a recruiting visit alongside Manning:

#USC DC D'Anton Lynn and OLB coach Roy Manning on an in-home visit with Atlanta (Ga.) Booker T. Washington EDGE commit Kameryn Fountain: https://t.co/aJttRVvdud — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 6, 2023

A reasonable person will say that if an incoming coordinator is serious about reshaping his coaching staff, he wouldn’t go out on a recruiting visit with an inherited staffer. Maybe, however, this is just a test drive and maybe a “get to know you” trial run which shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

The bottom line: This raises plenty of questions and adds to the uncertainties at USC. It won’t make fans feel better, that’s for sure.

