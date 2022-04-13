Questions (and answers) about Round 2 WRs









The NFL Draft is a fun and complex process. One of the elements that make it so fun is positional value. Identifying which positions have the most value in certain spots leads to spirited debate from all sides of football.

One of the more interesting ones is the wide receiver position. This summer, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out an interesting set of facts about receivers drafted in the first three rounds.

While the Pro Bowl isn’t a perfect barometer of success, it does give a good indication. Seeing 12 receivers drafted in Round 2 between 2011-2020, versus eight in the first round, raises an eyebrow. Why are we seeing more success with second-round receivers? The answer comes from contextualizing the group of players.

Each one of the players had something that some would consider a fatal flaw. Davante Adams wasn’t fast or strong enough, DK Metcalf had an abysmal three-cone, and Michael Thomas was too slow and not a natural separator. When you look at those three players and the rest of the list, the focus was more on their flaws. That has become a theme for players in the second round.

This year, there are five receivers that possess a similar deterrent to the above-mentioned players that are projected to be selected in the second round. Will they be the next wide receivers to perform above their draft stock?

Western Michigan's Skyy Moore

Question mark: Size

Moore is an interesting case study. Coming from the same offense that D’Wayne Eskridge came from last year, the offense is one that is tough to translate. One that relies heavily on RPOs, it can be hard to judge a player based on simple concepts that are designed to get them into space. Moore did a great job leaning into the system. He maximized the RPOs and go routes designed for him to help take the Broncos offense to a new level. At 5’10” and 195lbs, his size was never an issue, but the corners he faces will be inherently larger at the next level.

Why it won’t matter

The way Moore wins isn’t reliant on size. He is explosive and diverse at the line of scrimmage with his releases. Those releases and quickness get him immediate separation and his explosiveness helps him maintain it. In his releases, he understands how to avoid press coverage. Moore keeps the corner on their toes in how he deploys his releases and the way he snaps off his routes. He is also great with the ball in the air. Moore knows how to high point the football and out leverage the cornerback. He will inherently lose some of those battles, but his technique will help Moore overcome his height more often than not.

North Dakota State's Christian Watson

Question marks: Experience, technical prowess

Watson is the ultimate height/weight/speed receiver. At 6’4” and 208lbs, Watson is a big-bodied player that knows how to use his size. Along with that, he was used in a similar way to how Deebo Samuel is used by the 49ers. Jet sweeps and handoffs out of the backfield were commonplace, as were deep crossers and go routes. The issue with Watson is that he doesn’t have a lot of experience and production nor the technical prowess of other four-year receivers.

Why it won’t matter

Watson may not have done a lot at NDSU but he has shown the ability to do everything necessary to succeed at the next level. He showed at the Senior Bowl that he can dip his hips and explode out of breaks. Watson scored as the second-best athlete at the WR position per Relative Athletic Score and similar to the player that scored one spot higher than Watson in Calvin Johnson, the offense he played in shouldn’t be held against him.

Penn State's Jahan Dotson

Question mark: Play strength

Dotson was a dynamic playmaker for the Nittany Lions. Posting a stat line of 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns, he was the best part of an up-and-down offense in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions did whatever they could to get the ball in his hands, utilizing him on all three levels of the field. He displayed breakaway speed and great contested catch ability but didn’t display enough play strength.

Why it won’t matter

The Penn State passing offense struggled mightily against two types of opponents: those who were great against the pass and those who were great against the run. Quarterback Sean Clifford was massively inconsistent throughout the year, displaying poor accuracy and arm strength. The lack of a running game also was an issue for Dotson as teams were keyed in hard on him. While Penn State has created hyper athletes, an NFL strength and conditioning program will help him bring his play strength up to an acceptable level for a player that is dynamic in the open field.

Memphis' Calvin Austin III

Question mark: Size

Standing just 5’7” and 170 lbs, Austin III was used mainly as a gadget player in an offense that utilized Air Raid and Spread passing concepts. Most of his touches were manufactured within the offense with jet sweeps, shallow crossing routes, and screens. The tough part about evaluating Austin III is parsing out if Memphis was trying to minimize his limitations or trying to scheme him in open space.

Why it won’t matter

As alluded to above, Memphis was trying to maximize Austin’s touches in open space, something a lot of college teams do. The focus is on college success more so than preparing them for the NFL. We saw at the Senior Bowl that Austin III has the ability to be a Z receiver stretching the field and winning underneath against single coverage. His catch-radius is big for his size and he has the release package and explosiveness at the top of the stem to win consistently.

Georgia's George Pickens

Question mark: Route running

Going into the season, Pickens was viewed as one of the best receivers in this class. A large-bodied receiver, Pickens was used mainly as a deep thread and contested-catch guy for the Bulldogs. Unfortunately, a torn ACL robbed Pickens of a year of development that would have helped him grow. The other unfortunate part is the Bulldogs don’t feature a passing attack outside of necessity. Pickens was never used as a role that allowed him to showcase his ability as a route runner.

Why it won’t matter

Pickens knows how to use his body when running routes and is great at the catch point. The ACL injury is a hindrance early on but he will regain his quickness back in time. Even though quickness was never his game, getting it back to 100% will make a difference. With how he’s able to box out and use his body to gain separation, his route running already has a solid baseline. Giving him experience in a passing offense with diverse route running will see it develop.