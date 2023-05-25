Questions (and some answers) for Cardinals after Week 1 of OTAs

The Arizona Cardinals began the final phase of the spring with the first week of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities). Entering the week, there were a number of questions.

With the first week of OTAs complete, we have some answers to them.

Below are the questions, some of which have early answers.

Will Budda Baker participate?

Early answer: No

There was media availability on Monday, the first day of OTAs. He was not on the field. He has not been shown in photos of practice on the team site.

He probably will not participate in the voluntary part of the offseason while he seeks a contract extension and a trade.

Will Kyler Murray be there?

Answer: Yes

He is not cleared for football work but he has been on the field, a great sign.

How limited will Colt McCoy be?

Answer: Not very (?)

There have been photos and videoclips of him taking snaps and throwing the ball. Media members saw him getting work.

There was one analyst suggesting he might miss the start of the season with a neck injury. It doesn’t appear to be the case.

And while it was said he would be limited in the offseason, we can’t tell if he is or not.

Where will Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins play?

Answer: Collins is practicing with OLBs (edge defenders) and Simmons with DBs

Simmons spent last offseason practicing with safeties. He mostly played in the slot last season. He is again practicing with the defensive backs.

Collins is getting work at outside linebacker, potential as an edge rusher.

Will DeAndre Hopkins participate?

Answer: Nope

Hopkins is electing to work on his own, currently in Toronto.

It is voluntary so it’s not technically something to worry about, but we will see when minicamp rolls around.

